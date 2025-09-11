ScanOcean Opens London Office to Expand Bunker Market Reach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new office will be led by Christoffer Ahlqvist, who relocated from Stockholm in August. File Image / Pixabay

Swedish bunker supplier ScanOcean has opened a new office in London, extending its international presence beyond its bases in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

The move is part of the company's growth strategy and aims to strengthen its position in one of the world's key shipping and trading hubs, ScanOcean said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The office will be led by Christoffer Ahlqvist, who relocated from Stockholm in August and continues in his role as head of trading.

"Our new office in London allows us to better support our existing clients while also increasing our trading activities in worldwide ports,W Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean, said.

"Alongside marine fuel procurement, we also provide EUA trading, and consultancy services."

London office contact details:

ScanOcean AB

126 New Kings Rd

London SW6 4LZ

United Kingdom

Christoffer Ahlqvist

Head of Trading

Email: christoffer.ahlqvist@scanocean.se

Phone: +44 7356 299 369