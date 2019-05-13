Total: Compatible 0.5% Product Made-to-order Only

Oil and bunkering company Total has said its 0.5% sulfur fuel oil will not be compatible with other 0.5% grades.

Total Marine Fuels executive Nicholas Rouquette, who was speaking at his company’s own event in New York last week, said it would not be making 0.5% sulfur fuel oil available where it was selling its own brand of IMO2020 compliant fuel, according to Argus Media.

Compatible fuels are more expensive to produce although the company would produce compatiblle fuel on a made-to-order basis, he added.

The density and viscosity of the new 0.5% sulphur fuel oil will vary depending on the type of the blend, Rouquette was reported as saying.

Total will be marketing its 0.5% sulphur fuel oil from October in France, Germany, the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region, South Korea, China and Singapore.