Aurora Marine Fuels Hires Head of Greek Office

Panagiotis Bastas has joined the firm as head of its Greek office in Athens as of this month. Image Credit: Panagiotis Bastas / LinkedIn

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels has hired a manager for its Greek office.

Panagiotis Bastas has joined the firm as head of its Greek office in Athens as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

Bastas was previously a bunker trader for PMG Holding in Athens from October 2021 to this month. He had earlier worked for maritime services company LSS-SAPU from 2015 to 2021.

"The appointment is particularly crucial in light of AMF's expanding operations in various areas worldwide, as we view the Greek shipping market as a crucial part of our increasing supply in the Middle East and Far East," the representative said.

The new hire "will focus on harnessing their deep industry knowledge and strategic insights to drive growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and foster robust relationships within the maritime community."

For more information, please contact athens@auroramarinefuels.com.