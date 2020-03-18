IMO Postpones More Meetings on Covid-19 Advance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

No meetings til May. File image/Pixabay.

A slew of meetings set to take place at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) headquarters in London have put back to the end of May.

Meetings postponed under the move include the Maritime Safety Committee which was scheduled to happen from 13 to 22 May.

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC75) was cancelled in an earlier notice.

The maritime organisation said that its decision to put meetings back until the end of May is a response to the "rapid increase" in covid-19 cases worldwide and the ensuing travel difficulties for delegates from member states.

A full list of the postponed meetings can be found here.