Monjasa Adds Two Tankers to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Monjasa Thunder will be deployed in Lome. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added two more tankers to its fleet, expanding its operations in West Africa and the Middle East.

The firm has acquired and taken delivery of the 19,991 DWT Monjasa Thunder (formerly Solando) and the 7,991 DWT Monjasa Shipper (formerly Pearl Mercury), it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Both vessels have been dry-docked for renewal survey, name change and rebranding.

The Monjasa Thunder will be deployed in Lome and the Monjasa Shipper in Dubai.

"Capacity-wise both tankers match the demand for performing ship-to-ship refuelling operations and transporting oil cargoes and thereby further bolstering Monjasa’s end-to-end logistics," the company said in the statement.

"With a carrying capacity of around 20,000 dwt, Monjasa Thunder is somewhat bigger than Monjasa’s existing West Africa tankers, which usually range between 8,000-13,000 dwt.

"This size positions her in the flexi tanker segment and thereby built to a high specification for moving cargoes.

"Monjasa Shipper was built in 2018 and brings a very high operational standard.

"She is able to carry and segregate several different fuel grades, which fits well with Monjasa’s emerging biofuel activities in the UAE.

"Overall, the Middle East & Africa account for 27% of Monjasa’s total volume of 6.4m tonnes of bunkers."