ElbOil Hires Senior Trader in Denmark From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil has hired a senior trader in Denmark from Monjasa.

Lars Jacobsen has joined the company as senior trader in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Jacobsen was previously a senior trader for Monjasa in Copenhagen from May 2022 to this month, and had previously worked in a variety of roles for Dan-Bunkering from 1991 to last year.

Hamburg-based ElbOil is involved in marine fuels trading and broking worldwide, with a particular focus on Europe, according to its website. The company has offices in Hamburg, Zug, London and Singapore.