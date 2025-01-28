BUNKER JOBS: 24/7 Bunkers Seeks Financial Manager in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in accounting or financial analysis. Image Credit: 24/7 Bunkers

Yacht fuel specialist 24/7 Bunkers is seeking to hire a financial manager in Glyfada.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in accounting or financial analysis, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Financial Management: Oversee all accounting functions, including invoicing, accounts payable/receivable, credit management, debt collection, and payroll

Strategic Partnerships: Build and maintain strong relationships with external accountants, ensuring accurate financial data and seamless integration with our ERP system

Cash Flow & Reporting: Manage bank transactions, monitor cash flow, and prepare insightful P&L analyses and forecasts to drive informed decision-making

Operational Excellence: Provide comprehensive operational support, collaborating closely with the bunker sales team to streamline processes and enhance efficiency

Compliance & Documentation: Maintain meticulous records of all accounting and bunker-related activities within our ERP system, ensuring full compliance with industry regulations and internal procedures

Process Improvement: Design and implement SOPs that optimize business operations and promote a culture of continuous improvement

Risk Management: Proactively identify and mitigate legal and operational risks, acting as the primary point of contact for suppliers and customers on claims and related matters

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Contribute to ad hoc sales initiatives and other projects as needed, showcasing your versatility and willingness to support the broader team

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.