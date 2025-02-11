Van Oord Equips Vessel with NOx Reduction Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

With this upgrade the vessel is now fully compliant with IMO Tier 3 regulations. Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has equipped its cable-laying vessel Nexus with five selective catalytic reduction (SCR) units, which reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and ensures compliance with IMO Tier 3 regulations.

The installation was carried out by Damen Shipyards Group, with each engine fitted with an SCR system, Van Oord said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The system features a catalytic converter positioned behind the engine, where it facilitates a chemical reaction between a specially injected urea solution and exhaust gases.

This reaction effectively breaks down NOx emissions into harmless nitrogen and water vapour.

Van Oord states that it is considering retrofit solutions for its existing vessels to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

“The investment in the installation of the SCR systems on the Nexus is an excellent example of this strategy,” it said.