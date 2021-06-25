TFG Marine Supplies Three Grades of Biofuel Blend at ARA Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine is offering three different grades of biofuel blend at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe.

The company now has the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification to supply B20, B30 and B50 blends in the ARA region, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The new offering is "enabling our customers across the globe to reduce fossil fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions to make strides towards their sustainability and climate action targets," the company said.

The move follows Delta Energy announcing last week that it would be selling biofuels at the ARA hub from July.

At Rotterdam suppliers sold 49,120 mt of fuel oil-based biofuels in the first quarter and 3,305 mt of distillate-based ones, compared with 1.9 million mt of conventional fuel oil and 425,387 mt of conventional distillates.