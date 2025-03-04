EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Repsol Seeks Heavy Products and Bunker Trader in Madrid
Tuesday March 4, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Repsol
Spanish energy firm Repsol is seeking to hire a heavy products and bunker trader in Madrid.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Continuously analyse the physical, bunker, futures, charter and other related markets within their area of responsibility in order to detect and generate opportunities within their line of business.
- Negotiate all commercial operations necessary to satisfactorily fulfil the Company's supply, marketing and/or transport programmes and to meet the Business objectives within their area of responsibility.
- Understand and communicate the risks associated with the Trading activity and, where appropriate, execute the appropriate strategies to manage the risk.
- Maintain short, medium and long-term commercial relations with the companies and their references of greatest interest to the Company within their area of action.
- Provide their line of command and other related sectors of the Company with the most relevant market information to facilitate decision-making aimed at meeting the business objectives or improving the Group's results.
- Permanently coordinate with the operator the development of the operation to ensure its correct achievement.
