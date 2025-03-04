BUNKER JOBS: Repsol Seeks Heavy Products and Bunker Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant experience. Image Credit: Repsol

Spanish energy firm Repsol is seeking to hire a heavy products and bunker trader in Madrid.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Continuously analyse the physical, bunker, futures, charter and other related markets within their area of ​​responsibility in order to detect and generate opportunities within their line of business.

Negotiate all commercial operations necessary to satisfactorily fulfil the Company's supply, marketing and/or transport programmes and to meet the Business objectives within their area of ​​responsibility.

Understand and communicate the risks associated with the Trading activity and, where appropriate, execute the appropriate strategies to manage the risk.

Maintain short, medium and long-term commercial relations with the companies and their references of greatest interest to the Company within their area of ​​action.

Provide their line of command and other related sectors of the Company with the most relevant market information to facilitate decision-making aimed at meeting the business objectives or improving the Group's results.

Permanently coordinate with the operator the development of the operation to ensure its correct achievement.

For more information, click here.