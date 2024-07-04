BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Bunker Trader in Groningen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably some experience in sales or a degree in shipping. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Groningen.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably some experience in sales or a degree in shipping, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Building relationships with existing and new business partners

Conducting market research

Participating in client and supplier visits

"From day one, you'll be an integral part of the trading floor, with hands-on training, working from our Groningen office, with a young group of industry professionals," the company said.

"Participate in internal and external courses, learn the art of trade (buying/selling), and be guided on establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."

For more information, click here.