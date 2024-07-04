BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Bunker Trader in Groningen

Thursday July 4, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Groningen.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and preferably some experience in sales or a degree in shipping, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Building relationships with existing and new business partners
  • Conducting market research
  • Participating in client and supplier visits

"From day one, you'll be an integral part of the trading floor, with hands-on training, working from our Groningen office, with a young group of industry professionals," the company said.

"Participate in internal and external courses, learn the art of trade (buying/selling), and be guided on establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels."

