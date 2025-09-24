UKMTO Reports 'Sound of Explosion' Near Vessel Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A vessel off Yemen reported a “splash and sound of explosion” early Tuesday morning. Image Credit: UKMTO

A 'splash and sound of explosion' in the vicinity of the vessel was reported off Yemen, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident occurred at 3:20 UTC on Tuesday, about 120 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Friday.

"Vessel and crew reported safe and proceeding to the next port of call, the agency said

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Houthi attacks have forced most operators to avoid the Red Sea, forcing operators to take a longer route around Africa, which lifts bunker demand.

A change is unlikely without a sustained lull in incidents.