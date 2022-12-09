Carnival's AIDA Cruises Takes on 100% Biofuel Bunker Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

No modification to the engine or tanks was required for the biofuel's use. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises unit has taken on a stem of 100% biofuel at Rotterdam.

The firm's cruise ship the AIDAprima took on 140 mt of 100% biofuel from GoodFuels at Rotterdam on December 8, the biofuel supplier said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The blend was derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil, tallow, and animal waste fats, GoodFuels said, and can deliver well-to-exhaust CO2 reductions of 80-90% compared with conventional bunkers.

No modification to the engine or tanks was required for the biofuel's use.

"This bio-bunkering with AIDA Cruises comes as yet another big step forward on the cruise sector's decarbonisation pathway," Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels, said in the statement.

"It builds on the collaboration and partnership we are enjoying with AIDA Cruises and the wider Carnival group, and once again proves that our sustainable biofuels are an immediately available sustainability solution for a range of segments in the global fleet.

"The team at GoodFuels is focused on delivering immediate impact, and we are pleased to be able to continue to work with the pioneers at AIDA Cruises to see 100% biofuel used in operations to help deliver more sustainable voyages."