Bunker Holding Turns in Strong Performance

Keld D Demant: Bunker Holding's chief executive. Image credit/BH

Danish bunker company Bunker Holding has released a snapshot of the company's recent performance ahead of its annual report which will be released in July.

The company saw profit and revenue increase for the 2018/2019 financial year over the previous year.

Pre-tax earnings rose by 92.5% to reach $77 million over the period while revenue went up by 31% to $10.6 billion (bn), according to the company.

Company chief executive Keld R Demant said the result showed the company to be in good shape.

The "strong financial performance is a result of our solid business model and focused strategy execution - achieved through the unique skills and hard work of our dedicated employees", Demant said.

And he added that the company is prepared to take on "the 2020 challenge".

"The solid financial position and our new industry-leading credit facility give us an exceptional position," Demant said.

