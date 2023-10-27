Titan Relocates LNG Bunker Barge to Zeebrugge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company first added the barge to its fleet in March 2021. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has relocated one of its delivery vessels to Zeebrugge.

The company has sent the Flexfueler002 to Zeebrugge to serve clients there seeking smaller stems, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"We're thrilled to share that we've relocated our FlexFueler002 to cater to our valued long-term customers who need smaller drop sizes," the company said in the post.

"This move ensures even more flexibility and convenience in our services.

"The FlexFueler002 boasts best-in-class delivery costs, providing you with not only top-notch service but also cost-effectiveness in your LNG needs.

"FlexFueler002 is perfectly compatible with the Fluxys Terminal, and we can't wait to see her in action in the port."

The company first added the barge to its fleet in March 2021, with the vessel initially deployed to supply LNG as a marine fuel throughout Antwerp and the Western Scheldt.

Zeebrugge saw a total of 16,080 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first three quarters of 2023, according to data from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.