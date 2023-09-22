Peninsula Plans Ammonia Bunker Supply in Spain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is planning to set up ammonia bunker supply in Spain.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's ITOCHU Corporation on the joint development of ammonia bunkering in Spain, ITOCHU said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The two companies want to set up supply of the alternative fuel at Algeciras.

"Peninsula is one of the leading companies in the alternative marine fuels including LNG and biofuels, and has a strong foothold and relationship with key stakeholders across the Mediterranean, including the Port of Algeciras," ITOCHU said in the statement.

"Peninsula's active investment, involvement in and understanding of alternative fuels will contribute the development of ammonia bunkering hub in Algeciras.

"ITOCHU has been promoting the development of an ammonia bunkering in Singapore with its partners, and is concurrently promoting the development of bunkering hubs not only in Spain but also in other European ports, Panama, the Middle East, Japan, and other regions that will serve as hubs for international logistics."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.