EMSA Deploys Sulfur Sniffer Drone at Marseilles-Fos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The drone will be deployed until December 23. Image Credit: EMSA

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has deployed a drone to assist with bunker sulfur limit compliance at the ports of Marseilles and Fos in the Mediterranean.

The deployment follows a request from the French authorities to support tasks including the monitoring of marine emissions in the area, EMSA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The drone will be deployed until December 23.

"While emissions monitoring will be the primary task of the operation, the RPAS may also be deployed for other complementary tasks within a designated area," EMSA said in the statement.

"In this way, it can also serve the purposes of search and rescue, fisheries control, and marine pollution monitoring depending on the specific needs of the authorities at any given time."