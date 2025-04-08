Italian Shipyard Wins Order for Two Cruise Ships from Carnival

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two cruise ships will be capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Italian shipbuilding firm Fincantieri has signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation to design and construct two cruise ships for its subsidiary AIDA Cruises.

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in 2030 and 2031, Fincantieri said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Each ship will offer 2,100 guest cabins and will be capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The value of the shipbuilding agreement exceeds €2 billion.

The global LNG-fueled fleet currently comprises 690 vessels, 25 of which are cruise ships, according to classification society DNV data.

"We are honored that our long-standing partner Carnival Corporation has selected Fincantieri to build ships for AIDA Cruises for the first time in our history, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, said.

"This milestone confirms our ability to serve the entire Carnival Corporation portfolio, while ensuring long-term term visibility for our shipyards."