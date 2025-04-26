Large Explosion Reported Near Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The explosion took place at Shahid Rajaei Port to the west of Bandar Abbas at about 12 PM local time on Saturday. File Image / Pixabay

A large explosion has been reported near the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The explosion took place at Shahid Rajaei Port to the west of Bandar Abbas at about 12 PM local time on Saturday, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

The port's customs office has suggested a fire at the hazmat and chemical materials storage depot was the likely cause of the incident, according to the report.

At least 516 people are thought to have been injured by the blast, news agency Iran International reported, citing comments from a spokesman for the country's Emergency Organization.

Iran's government believes sabotage is unlikely to have been the cause of the incident, according to Iran International.