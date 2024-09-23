Spain: First Bunkering Operation Using Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ferry refuelling with bio-LNG. Image Credit / Repsol

Spanish energy firm Repsol has chalked up a bunkering first with the supply of bio-liquified natural gas as bunker fuel to a ship in Spain.

Sixty metric tonnes of the alternative marine fuel were supplied to an LNG-fuelled ferry operated by French ferry company Brittany Ferries in the northern Spanish port of Santander.

Carlos Martin Iglesias, who is an LNG Bunker trader at Repsol, said that the trial bunkering operation showed Repsol's commitment "to supplying different energy alternatives to help customers" move towards decarbonisation.

The bio in bio-LNG refers to the feedstock used to produce the fuel. In this case, the fuel was produced from the agri-food industry, agriculture, and households, as well as sewage plant sludge, according to the company.