Molgas Starts Bio-LNG Bunkering in Zeebrugge as Demand Rises

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Since January, the company has completed multiple bio-LNG bunkering operations in the port. Image Credit: Molgas

Gas firm Molgas Energy Group has expanded its bunkering footprint by introducing bio-LNG supply to ships at Belgium's Port of Zeebrugge.

Since launching physical operations in January, the company has completed multiple bunkering operations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Molgas views Zeebrugge as a key bio-LNG bunkering hub in the region and has more deliveries scheduled in the coming weeks.

The company can supply 200–300 mt of bio-LNG to a ship using its multiple-truck fleet.

"Through our Multi Truck to Ship (MTTS) process, we successfully manage deliveries of 200-300 tons simultaneous to the vessel operation (SIMOPS), demonstrating our operational excellence and flexibility," it said.

Molgas expects bio-LNG demand to rise as shipowners work to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Effective January 1, the regulation applies to all ships over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at European ports. The initial target to reduce GHG intensity compared to the 2020 baseline has been set at a modest 2% in 2025, which will be tripled to 6% by 2030 and to 80% by 2050.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG, produced from organic waste sources such as agricultural residues and wastewater sludge. It enables dual-fuel LNG ships to meet increasingly strict emissions regulations, while offering a drop-in solution that requires no major modifications to existing engines or fuel systems.