BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of sales or trading experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Athens.

Recruitment company Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of sales or trading experience in the bunker industry.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Actively seek new clients while managing and maintaining relationships with existing accounts.

Stay informed on the latest developments and trends in the bunker and shipping markets.

Handle daily brokering and trading of marine fuels for clients, ensuring competitive rates that benefit both the company and clients.

Collaborate with the team, reporting to a line manager, and manage any disputes or claims, including assisting with legal actions when necessary.

Role reports to local desk head

For more information, click here.