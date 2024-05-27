Italian Operator Expands Hybrid Vessel Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liberty Lines has ordered a total of 12 hybrid ferries. Imiage Credit: Liberty Lines / Incat Crowther

Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines has expanded its order for hybrid passenger ferries from Incat Crowther with 3 additional vessels now added to the original order of nine.

Each of the twelve, 38m, 251 passenger capacity hybrid ferries feature Rolls-Royce integrated MTU hybrid propulsion systems giving the vessels the ability to enter and leave ports at speeds up to 8 knots in zero-emission mode.

Incat Crowther’s CEO Brett Crowther said the additional order was a sign of the growing demand for low-emission ferries.

“We’re seeing growing demand for low and zero-emission passenger ferries, and our proven digital design process means Incat Crowther is perfectly placed to help operators both reduce emissions and increase operational efficiency as the world transitions to a net zero future,” said Crowther.

While large ocean going vessels with full battery-electric power are not currently viable, battery and hybrid power is becoming increasingly popular for smaller vessels, particularly those operating on fixed short sea routes such as ferries.