Monjasa Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Denmark From Norden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a new senior bunker trader in Denmark from shipping company Norden.

Mathias Bjarnhoff has joined Monjasa as a senior bunker trader in Denmark as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Bjarnhoff previously worked for Norden from August 2017 to this month, serving most recently as senior bunker manager. He had served in a previous stint at Monjasa as bunker trader in Fredericia from 2015 to 2017.

"After six fantastic years on the bunker purchase side, I am back in bunker trading with Monjasa," Bjarnhoff said on LinkedIn.