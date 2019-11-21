INTERVIEW: New Bunker Broker Service Underway in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Masc Co. is based in Dubai

A new independent bunker broker and consultancy service, Masc Co., has launched in Dubai.

The firm was officially founded in July and is headed by Apurva Mali.

Mali's previous appointments include positions at Integr8, Monjasa, Ocean Intelligence, and Maersk thought a career in the Shipping and bunker industry that spans over 17 years.

"Currently we are taking on specific jobs where we can make a difference and our focus is on the very important trading hub of UAE and its surrounding regions," he told Ship & Bunker.

"We've been in operation for just over five months, and the industry has been receptive to our offering. We work with ship owners, bunker traders and physical suppliers (existing and new) and related stakeholders. Our tagline 'Connecting the Dots' describes best what we do and is also representative of our own journey."

Timing

With the start of IMO2020 just weeks away, along with the uncertainty and market disruption that the new sulfur regulations will being, we asked Mali the obvious question: why now?

“ The main reason to start Masc Co is to be the Change that I had hoped to see in the bunker industry Apurva Mali, Masc Co.

"The timing has more to do with the stage I find myself in my professional career than the regulatory changes coming up. I have so far spent my entire adult life in this industry, in various capacities, locations and with various organizations and academic institutions. After over seven years of specific bunker trading experience in the UAE, I felt the combined skill sets and knowledge could be better leveraged to the marine fuels industry by offering brokerage and consultancy services," he said.

"The main reason to start Masc Co is to be the Change that I had hoped to see in the bunker industry, and plug certain gaps that I have been observing over the years. Regulation-related changes coming in the year 2020 with an increased requirement for liquidity from non-traditional financing sources and increased operational requirements just happen to coincide with the above."

IMO2020 may well be a happy coincidence then, and in terms of who Masc can help at this critical time, Mali says the major stakeholders have already long figured out their strategy for the new sulfur rules.

"On the smaller sized and non-mainstream tonnages which accounts for a significant percentage of the world's ocean going fleet, there will be a need for increased due diligence, financing requirements and tailoring specific solutions. That's the area where there is more attention and solution-seeking required, and Masc Co plans to do just that," he said.

"Due to our background and past experiences in shipboard operations, credit assessment and structuring deals, we give equal importance to all those aspects."

Those interested in learning more about Masc Co can contact Apurva Mali as follows:

Apurva Mali

Sales Manager

Masc Co

M : +971 54 76 32111

T : +971 44 20 1601

E : am@themascco.com

W : themascco.com