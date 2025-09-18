Dutch Consortium Debuts Zero-Emission Inland Shipping Using Swappable Batteries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will run using swappable containerised batteries. Image Credit: ZES

Inland Terminals Group (ITG), Zero Emission Services (ZES) and Nedcargo have launched fully emission-free container transport on Dutch inland waterways using a battery-powered vessel.

From this week, the Den Bosch Max Groen is sailing between Den Bosch and Rotterdam with swappable battery containers, ZES said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship runs on containerised batteries, known as Zespacks, which can be swapped at terminals within minutes.

The system avoids long charging times and enables continuous operation while cutting CO2, nitrogen and particulate emissions to zero.

ITG claims the vessel is expected to reduce emissions by 800 tonnes of CO2/year.

"Together with partners such as Heineken and CCT, we have optimised the operation of battery-powered vessels," Michael Beemer, CEO of ZES, said.

"Vessels can now swap containers at three locations: Alphen aan den Rijn, Alblasserdam and Den Bosch."