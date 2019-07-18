Port of Antwerp to Develop Egypt's Bunker Business

Ivan Surkoš, Ambassador of the European Union to Egypt. Image Credit: EU

The Port of Antwerp has agreed to develop Egypt's bunker business.

In a statement released today, the EU said the cooperation agreement came as part of Tuesday's EU-Egypt Energy Dialogue.

The deal follows an early Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the energy sector that was signed between the EU and Egypt in April last year.

"The Port of Antwerp has extensive hands on experience that would help develop a vision based on analysis and assessment of the oil and gas hub strategy, including its implementation plan and other information as needed. This vision is necessary at this stage where Egypt is keen on developing a number of activities related to its role as an oil and gas hub," said Ivan Surkoš, Ambassador of the European Union to Egypt.

While specific targets were not revealed, the project's goal to develop the bunkering business in Egypt in line with the country's oil and gas hub strategy.