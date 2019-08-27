Rotterdam Moves Towards Paperless Bunkering

Rotterdam: paperless. File image/Pixabay.

A bunkering app launched earlier this year in the port of Rotterdam is to get further development.

The app, called TimeToBunker, is used by the bunker sector in the port.

Rotterdam's bunker manager said that it is moving the industry towards a paperless future.

'Digital notification will be compulsory from next year," Maud Eijgendaal said.

And he added: "The next step is generating the electronic bunker delivery note of the bunkered fuel, which must contain certain data about the supplied fuel, and can be viewed as a value document.

"We are already holding discussions with several parties about this, and interest is high."

The Dutch port of Rotterdam is in the top three biggest bunkering destinations worldwide.