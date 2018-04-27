Norwegian Dry Bulk Operator to Install Scrubbers

Sulfur in ships' exhaust is removed by scrubbing (file image/pixabay)

Norwegian owned dry bulk shipping operator 2020 Bulkers is to take up an option to install scrubbers on eight newbuilds.

The company has raised $9 million on Oslo's OTC stock exchange to go towards paying for the ships which are to be built at a Chinese shipyard and delivered in the second half of next year, Shippingwatch reports citing Norwegian media.

Scrubber units, or emissions abatement technology, allow a ship to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil as the sulfur is 'washed out' before the ship's exhaust fumes are released into the atmosphere.