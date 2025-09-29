TUI Cruises Orders Two LNG-Fuelled Cruise Ships from Fincantieri

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two 160,000 GT cruise ships will be delivered in 2031 and 2032. Image Credit: Fincantieri

TUI Cruises has ordered two LNG-fuelled cruise ships from the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The two ships will be delivered in 2031 and 2032 and will be fitted with dual-fuel engines, Fincantieri said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

TUI Cruises is a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

“With a gross tonnage of approximately 160,000 tons, the vessels will be built according to the latest environmental standards,” Fincantieri said.

Upon delivery, the two vessels will join the sister ships 'Mein Schiff Relax' and 'Mein Schiff Flow'- part of the lnTUltion class.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 781 vessels, of which 29 are cruise ships, according to classification society DNV data.