Malik Energy Hires Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristian Nyholm joined the company as bunker supplier in Aalborg on August 1. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuel supplier Malik Energy has hired a new bunker trader in Denmark.

Kristian Nyholm has joined the company as bunker supplier in Aalborg as of the start of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Nyholm previously worked for maritime services firm Garrets International from February 2020 to this month, serving most recently as a team leader.

"The market for tank truck deliveries is constantly growing," Malik Energy said in the LinkedIn post on Monday

"With Kristian on board, we will continue developing our commercial stronghold and growth on the Danish market and prepare the company for future opportunities."