Wärtsilä to Design and Equip Battery-Powered Ferries in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships are expected to operate on routes within Norway. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä has been awarded the contract to design and equip two battery-powered ferries in Norway, the company said Thursday.

The company will supply the thruster motors, batteries, charging equipment, back-up generators and other electrical systems for two ferries to be built for Norway's Boreal Sjö at Holland Shipyards in the Netherlands, it said in an emailed statement.

Wärtsilä will deliver the equipment at the beginning of next year, and the ships are expected to start commercial operations in the autumn of 2021, it said.

"These battery-powered ferries represent the future in environmental sustainability, and their design is the result of the years of R&D that Wärtsilä has invested in smart marine solutions to lower the carbon footprint of shipping," René Zuidam, account manager for newbuild sales at Wärtsilä Marine, said in the statement.

