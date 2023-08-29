Maersk Vessel Takes on Green Methanol at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is on its way from its shipyard in Ulsan to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen next month. Image Credit: OCI Global

AP Moller-Maersk's first methanol-powered boxship has arrived in Northwest Europe and bunkered at Rotterdam for the first time.

The new container ship took on green methanol from OCI Global at Rotterdam on Monday, the chemicals company said in a LinkedIn post.

The vessel is on its way from its shipyard in Ulsan to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen next month.

"The maiden voyage has provided the opportunity to develop and share bunkering guidelines among the global ports involved that will help form a framework for future green methanol powered ship," OCI Global said.

"It’s the next step in our longstanding partnership with the Port of Rotterdam, with decarbonization initiatives including operating the port’s only #ammonia import terminal, which we are in the process of expanding to triple its throughput capacity."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.