Petro Inspect Expands Again with New Saint Petersburg Operation

Kaivan H. Chinoy is the Founder and Principal Marine Surveyor of AVA Marine Group, owners of Petro Inspect and The Bunker Detectives. Image Credit: Petro Inspect

Hot on the heals of its recent expansion in Piraeus, the Petro Inspect Group (Petro Inspect) today announced the opening of its latest operation in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

"Scandinavia / Baltic regions has always been of great interest to us from the very start, and more so now because of increasing demand from our existing clientele for bunker surveys in ports within the Gulf of Finland, the Baltics and beyond.

"With launching of our European operations last year, our Dutch office is ever so busy handling bunker inspections not only in ARA region but the rest of Europe from Poland to Las Palmas, including North Coast of Africa, Malta and everything in between," says Kaivan H. Chinoy, owner and founder of the Petro Inspect Group of companies.

"As such, it made sense to open an office in St. Petersburg in order to capitalize on new opportunities not only in the Baltics but also giving us the exposure to the Russian markets, where often without a proper work permit it is very difficult to perform a job for our clients."

The new Saint Petersburg operation is the latest in a growing list of global locations for the company.

Having started as a one-man independent marine surveying and consultancy company in Vancouver, Canada, the company today has developed into a full service multi-disciplinary marine inspection service provider with 40+ employees in 12 locations including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, UAE, Greece, Netherlands, Canada, USA, Panama, Brazil and now Russia.

"The secret of our rapid success is our people who are our strongest asset and indispensable in the true sense and have become invaluable to our organization and nothing makes me prouder today," says Chinoy.

"We choose to work with a handful of clients and, rather than grow to an unmanageable size we have chosen to maintain a niche presence for our businesses allowing our consultants / surveyors to become an integral part of our client's business ensuring that their objectives are met and surpassed in the spirit of a true partnership. From day one of our engagement, our clients recognize that our focus is the performance of their business."

Further information and contact details can be found at: petro-inspect.com