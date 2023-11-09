Monjasa Adds Two Tankers to West African Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Monjasa Leader will replace the company's chartered 119,456 DWT floating storage vessel SKS Dokka ​later this month. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has added two tankers to its operation in West Africa; one to be used as a delivery vessel and the other for floating storage.

The company has acquired the 68,589 DWT Monjasa Leader (formerly Cabo San Antonio) and the 13,051 DWT Monjasa Refiner (formerly Saturn) for deployment in West Africa, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The Monjasa Leader will replace the company's chartered 119,456 DWT floating storage vessel SKS Dokka later this month, while the Monjasa Refiner will replace the 13,781 DWT delivery vessel Monjasa Runner, which is being sold to new owners for operations in the Mediterranean.

"The Monjasa Leader becomes our largest fleet member and represents our single most important tanker acquisition ever," Torben Maigaard Nielsen, group shipping director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Given the limited opportunities of storing fuel products ashore, our floating storage solution is the backbone of our West Africa marine fuels operations and allows for our supply tankers to frequently go alongside the vessel to load cargo.

"Providing maritime end-to-end logistics in West Africa is a challenging task, but we are confident that our two new vessels bring the efficiency and flexibility needed."

The Middle East and Africa took up 27% of Monjasa's total sales volumes of 6.4 million mt last year.