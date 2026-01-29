Norwegian Electric Systems to Supply Onshore Charging Stations for Fjord1 Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hans Petter Erlandsen is the Senior Bid Manager at NES. Image Credit: NES

Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has won a contract to supply onshore charging stations for ferry operator Fjord1’s Krakhella-Rysjedalsvika ferry service in the Sognefjord, west coast of Norway.

The company will install two charging systems, one at each terminal, NES said in an email statement on Thursday

The Rysjedalsvika site will be used for fast charging and will have more than 8 MW of capacity, supported by a battery system and an automated charging tower.

The Krakhella terminal will receive a container-based station with megawatt charging system (MCS) technology for high-power charging and overnight use.

The delivery also includes switchboards, an e-house and transformers.

The Krakhella station is due to be completed in the second half of 2026, while the Rysjedalsvika installation is planned for 2028.

“These installations will enable fast and robust charging to support efficient hybrid‑ferry operations on one of the region’s key connections,” Hans Petter Erlandsen, Senior Bid Manager at NES, said.