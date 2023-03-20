Alt Fuels: Methanol Favoured in Nabu Commissioned Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol: safety advantages. File Image / Pixabay.

Methanol can play its part in the transition to more climate-friendly shipping, new research into the alternative marine fuel has found.

The fuel can claim advantages over fossil fuels including liquified natural gas as it dissolves in water and its vapours disperse quickly when released into air, the research said.

In addition, the risks to marine ecosystems from the alternative marine fuel are manageable and significantly lower compared to current fuels or ammonia, according to the report which was undertaken by the Oko-Institut for non-governmental organisation Nabu.

"To bring e-fuels to market as quickly as possible, the international requirements for limiting the climate impact in shipping must be adapted promptly and price differences compared with fossil fuels, for example, via a carbon dioxide price, be compensated," said Sonke Diesener, shipping policy officer at Nabu.

"International Maritime Organization must advance an effective pricing of greenhouse gas emissions", Diesener added.

Technical talks on the IMO's revised GHG strategy are talking place at a meeting of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on the Reduction of GHG Emissions in London this week.