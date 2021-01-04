GAC Group Opens Hamburg Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new Hamburg office opened on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping services company GAC Group has opened a new office in Germany, the company said Monday.

The firm's new GAC Germany unit, managed by Thies Holm, will offer bunker fuels as well as ship agency, husbandry, dry dock and other services, it said in an emailed statement.

The new unit will work alongside its ship spares logistics company, GAC Marine Logistics, which has been operating in Hamburg since 2014.

"With the establishment of GAC Germany, we are ensuring that the total service we offer customers throughout Northern Europe is ready and robust," Thomas Okbo, vice president for Europe and Africa at GAC Group, said in the statement.

"Ship owners and operators in the energy, dry and liquid bulk, automotive and other sectors will benefit from our increased presence."