UK-Led Maritime Consortium Formed to Advance Nuclear Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A new industry group led by Lloyd’s Register has been launched in the UK to develop safety, regulatory and insurance frameworks for nuclear-powered vessels. Image Credit: LR

A UK-based industry group, the Maritime Nuclear Consortium, has been launched to support the development and commercial adoption of nuclear propulsion in shipping.

The group is convened by Lloyd’s Register and brings together companies from the nuclear, shipbuilding, insurance and legal sectors to develop standards for safe and commercially viable nuclear-powered vessels, LR said in a press release on Monday.

Core members include Rolls-Royce, Babcock International Group, Stephenson Harwood, NorthStandard, and Global Nuclear Security Partners.

The consortium will initially work on reactor design approval, class certification, security and safeguards requirements, and insurance pathways for nuclear-powered ships.

Supporters say advanced modular reactors could allow vessels to operate for years without refuelling while producing zero CO2 emissions.

The group said early action is needed as other countries move to set standards and develop competing technologies.

Although nuclear propulsion has long been discussed as an option for commercial shipping, it has yet to gain traction, largely due to safety concerns around nuclear technology.

"Decarbonisation demands cleaner power, higher standards and a duty to the generations that follow," Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd's Register, said.

"Nuclear is ready to meet that test."