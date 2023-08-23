Bunker Firm Hormuz Marine Adds Ship Agency Services to Portfolio

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hormuz Marine is based in Oman. File Image / Pixabay

Omani bunker supplier Hormuz Marine has added ship agency services to its offering to customers.

The firm has expanded from just offering marine fuel and lubricant supply to providing ship agency services, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We provide a broad range of ship agency and husbandry services, focusing primarily on vessel agency in navy ship operations, ship-to-ship operations, tug operations, dry bulk carriers, ship dry dock attendance and anchorage attendance," the company said.

"Hormuz Marine has always been committed to offering the maritime industry top-notch solutions.

"With our years of experience as a bunker and lubricants supplier, we are excited to expand our services and provide comprehensive ship agency services to fulfil your nautical needs."