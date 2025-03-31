Forestal's E-Methanol Plant in Spain Targets Shipping Demand

The firm seeks to produce 156 mt of e-methanol daily using carbon capture technology in 2027. Image Credit: Forestal

Spanish firm Forestal de Atlántico has partnered with chemical firm BASF for an e-methanol project in Galicia in Spain.

Under the partnership, BASF will share its carbon capture technology to produce e-methanol, the firms said in a joint statement.

The plant will have a daily capacity to produce 156 mt of e-methanol using CO2 captured from power-generating turbines.

This captured CO2 will then be combined with green hydrogen, which is produced by splitting water using renewable electricity through electrolysis to produce e-methanol.

"By utilizing CO2 captured from our production processes, we are embracing a more sustainable approach to fuel production," Andrés Fuentes, CEO of Forestal, said.

The e-methanol produced from the plant will be used to meet demand from industries and the shipping sector.

As more methanol-fuelled ships join the global fleet, demand for e-methanol is expected to grow. Given its significantly lower emissions compared to grey methanol, e-methanol is likely to become the preferred choice for shipowners aiming to comply with stricter regulations.

Forestal's plant is expected to start production in 2027.

The project received financial support in 2023 from the EU through the Innovation Fund, which supports low-carbon technologies and sustainable energy solutions.