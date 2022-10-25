BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading and a solid understanding of the industry, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade marine fuel on a global basis

Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side

Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activity

Monitor market development and interpret price dynamics to offer clients out of the box solution

Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio

