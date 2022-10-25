EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Trader in Dubai
Tuesday October 25, 2022
The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich
Global bunker supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience in bunker trading and a solid understanding of the industry, it said in an emailed job advertisement on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade marine fuel on a global basis
- Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side
- Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activity
- Monitor market development and interpret price dynamics to offer clients out of the box solution
- Keep a strong commercial focus to increase client portfolio
