Qatar Chooses Vessel Monitoring System from Vissim

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vissim’s control room for the vessel monitoring system. Image Credit: Vissim

Norwegian technology firm Vissim will deliver a centralised vessel monitoring and alerting system to Qatar.

The system is designed to enhance the safety and security of offshore vessels, improve efficiency in vessel logistics, and help reduce CO2 emissions, Vissim said in an email statement on Monday.

Vissim’s system integrates data from AIS, weather platforms like Storm and Vaisala, radar, and maritime tools such as SkyTrac, DaWinci and ArcGIS. It also monitors helicopter traffic and offshore personnel in Qatar, improving operational safety and efficiency.

“Our software systems deliver a fully digitized and user-friendly overview of vessel traffic across Qatar’s waters, including its coastline and offshore assets, ensuring enhanced maritime safety for all vessels and infrastructure in the region,” Benedicte Stiberg, regional director for the Middle East in Vissim, said.

The system is expected to be operational by the first half of 2025 and will cover Qatar’s coastline and more than 300 offshore assets.

“Vissim is delivering the system as a subcontractor to Qatar-based Bin Omran Trading & Telecommunications, which oversees local project management and offshore installation.”