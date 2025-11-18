EU Allocates €600 Million for Transport Decarbonisation Including Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The funding will be used to develop shore power facilities at several European ports as well as alternative fuel bunkering infrastructure. File Image / Pixabay

The EU is giving more than €600 million to 70 projects to reduce emissions from Europe’s transport network, including some projects related to alternative fuel bunkering and shore power.

For shipping, 24 ports will benefit from this funding, with support to install shore power systems and develop ammonia bunkering infrastructure, the European Commission said in a press release on Monday.

Selected projects include the Madoqua Green Fuels Terminal in Sines, Portugal, which will upgrade port infrastructure to enable ammonia bunkering. Several major ports, including Rotterdam, have also secured funding for new shore power facilities.

The announcement comes as the EU ramps up its efforts to decarbonise shipping. Regulations such as FuelEU Maritime are pushing ports and ship operators to shift towards cleaner marine fuels.

The funding comes from the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF)

Grant agreements will now be prepared, and a new call for proposals is expected in the coming months after the current funds are fully used.