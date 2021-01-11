Turkey Hikes Marine Pollution Fines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Polluters caught by the Turkish authorities will pay more this year. File Image / Pixabay

Turkey has sharply increased the fines it levies for ships caught engaging in marine pollution, according to insurance association Standard Club.

The Turkish authorities have raised the fines by 9.11%, Standard Club said in a statement on its website Friday.

The fines are imposed on vessels caught discharging petroleum, dirty ballast, solid waste or domestic wastewater, and reach as high as 661.95 Turkish lira per tonne ($88.82/mt).

"Fines imposed by Turkish authorities due to alleged pollution must be paid or security must be put up immediately for the full amount, otherwise the ship may be arrested," Standard Club said.

"If the fine is paid within 30 days, a 1/4 discount will be applicable to the final fine amount."