Freight Investor Services Hires Fuel Oil Broker From BunkerEx

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a bunker broker for marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx in London. File Image / Pixabay

Brokerage Freight Investor Services has hired a new physical fuel oil broker in London from BunkerEx.

Conor Kilgallon has joined the company as physical fuel oil broker in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Kilgallon was previously a bunker broker for marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx in London from April 2021 to earlier this month.

Freight Investor Services was founded in 2002 by John Banaszkiewicz as a brokerage and service provider in freight and commodity derivatives. The company has offices in the US, UK, Dubai, India, Singapore and China, according to the company's website.