Baleària's Puts New Eco Ferry to Work on Ibiza-Formentera Route

Eco Aqua is the first of four eco fast ferries ordered by Baleària. Image Credit: Baleària

Baleària says it has added its new "eco fast ferry" into service on the Ibiza-Formentera route.

Eco Aqua is the first of a series of four such vessels ordered by Baleària and built by Astilleros Gondan SA (Gondan).

The ships, which have a capacity for 350 people and can sail at a maximum speed of 28 knots, feature wave-piercing bow equipped with side water drainage tunnels that ease navigation in adverse sea conditions.

"﻿﻿As a result of Baleària's commitment to the environment and society, the shipping company is working on a social responsibility project for the four ships, named after the four elements that make up nature according to the classics: Eco Aqua, Eco Terra, Eco Air, and Eco Lux," explained the company.