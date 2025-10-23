TotalEnergies Bunker and Jet Fuel Chief Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Louise Tricoire has stepped down as SVP for aviation and marine fuels at French energy firm TotalEnergies. Image Credit: Louise Tricoire / LinkedIn

Louise Tricoire has stepped down as SVP for aviation and marine fuels at French energy firm TotalEnergies.

Tricoire has stepped down from the role to become VP of the firm's marine lubricants brand, Lubmarine, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Tricoire has worked for TotalEnergies since 2003, and first took on responsibility for the firm's marine fuels activities in 2022.

"The creation of the Aviation & Marine Fuels division was a bold move to unite two business entities that serve global transport sectors under one strategic umbrella," Tricoire said in the post.

"Together, we tackled complex decarbonisation challenges, advanced digital transformation, delivered innovative fuel solutions, from SAF and LNG to biobunkers and biogas, as well as explored the longer term H2-based solutions."