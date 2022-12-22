Equinor Extends LNG Bunker Purchases From Gasum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Equinor takes LNG deliveries from Gasum via onshore terminals and trucks to its offshore vessels working along the Norwegian coast. Image Credit: Gasum

Norway's Equinor is set to extend its contract to buy LNG as a bunker fuel from Gasum.

Equinor intends to exercise its option to extend its LNG bunkering contract with Gasum, the gas firm said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Equinor takes LNG deliveries from Gasum via onshore terminals and trucks to its offshore vessels working along the Norwegian coast.

"Gasum and Equinor have worked on various projects relating to LNG supply for many of Equinor's vessels since 2011," Gasum said in the post.

"We are extremely pleased and looking forward to our continued collaboration with Equinor!"

Last month Gasum said it had completed its 500th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation with its delivery vessel the Coralius.