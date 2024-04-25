Battery-powered Ferries in Operation on UK-Continental Routes by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A DFDS ferry at sea. File Image / Pixabay.

A commitment of put electric-powered ferries into service on routes between the UK and the Continent has been reaffirmed with a visit by a UK government minister to ferry operator DFDS in Copenhagen.

DFDS has plans for six battery-powered ferries to operate on cross-Channel routes – two methanol, two ammoniac and two electric. Two battery-powered vessels are to start operating in the Eastern Channel by 2030, according to the company.

"DFDS will invest in green vessels and cooperate with ports and governments on both sides of the channel to decarbonise cross channel transportation," the ferry operator's chief executive, Torben Carlsen, said.

DFDS has 12 routes connecting UK to ports on the Continent.